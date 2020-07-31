Fitzgerald says state Senate ready to challenge mask mandate

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says his members are ready to override Governor Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate.

The Juneau Republican issued a statement Friday morning. “The Governor has caved to the pressure of liberal groups on this,” Fitzgerald said. “How can we trust that he won’t cave again and stop schools that choose in-person instruction this fall? There are bigger issues at play here, and my caucus members stand ready to fight back.”

After weeks of inaction, the Republican controlled Legislature could override Evers’ emergency declaration and mask mandate with a vote in both chambers.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday he expects legal challenges to Evers’ action, but thus far has not indicated any interest in legislative action by the Assembly.

The mask order is set to take effect Saturday.