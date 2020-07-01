Five Wisconsin based NWL teams start play tonight

COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of a month’s worth of NorthWoods League games already and three Wisconsin based teams (Madison Muskies, Eau Claire Express, Lake Shore Chinooks) have announced the end of their seasons.

But, the league still has some survivors. Five Wisconsin based teams will open their seasons tonight. The La Crosse Loggers will open their season against the Rockford Rivets in Rockford. The Wisconsin Woodchucks open their season in Fond du Lac against the Dock Spiders. And the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters begin play in Green Bay against the Booyah.

The Northwoods League is playing games in regional groups to support a safe return to baseball this summer. The Wisconsin/Illinois region will play from July 1-August 20, followed by a 2-day playoff.

The collegiate summer wood bats league is made up of 22 teams and is in its 27th season.