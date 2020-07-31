Football Badgers picked to win Big Ten West

After winning the Big Ten West under Paul Chryst in 2016, 2017 and 2019, the Wisconsin Badgers have been picked to win it again in 2020. Cleveland.com released the annual Big Ten media poll, selecting Ohio State to win the overall league title.

The Badgers received 19 first-place votes and was picked to win the West again this season. Minnesota finished second with 14 first-place votes, followed by Iowa and Nebraska.

Ohio State was picked to win the East, ahead of Penn State and Michigan.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was named the preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons was named the preseason defensive player of the year.