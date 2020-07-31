Friday COVID-19 numbers: 15 deaths, 5.4 percent positive test rate

Friday saw additional deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The state Department of Health Services reported 15 new deaths, for a total of 934 lives lost. Forty seven new hospitalizations were also reported.

Today’s numbers reflect an additional 15 #COVID19_WI deaths, but you’ll see the number of people recovered has now climbed to 80% of all cases. Dig into the data and help us #SlowTheSpread: https://t.co/mAVfWJv6Gc pic.twitter.com/eE8Edj82oM — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 31, 2020

Friday numbers from DHS included 832 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, or 5.4 percent of 15,379 new test results. The seven-day average dipped to 860 new cases per day, from 916 a week ago.

DHS also reports that 80 percent of the state’s more than 42,000 confirmed cases are classified as recovered.