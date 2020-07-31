Wisconsin Radio Network

Friday COVID-19 numbers: 15 deaths, 5.4 percent positive test rate

Friday saw additional deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The state Department of Health Services reported 15 new deaths, for a total of 934 lives lost. Forty seven new hospitalizations were also reported.

Friday numbers from DHS included 832 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, or 5.4 percent of 15,379 new test results. The seven-day average dipped to 860 new cases per day, from 916 a week ago.

DHS also reports that 80 percent of the state’s more than 42,000 confirmed cases are classified as recovered.