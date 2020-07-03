Friday COVID-19 numbers: 5.7 percent positive as cases top 24,000

The percentage of new positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin increased on Friday, as total tests decreased heading into the holiday weekend.

The Department of Health Services reported 579 of 10,186 new test results came back positive. That’s 5.7 percent and compares to 4.2 percent positive from more than 12,000 tests on Thursday.

We urge you to stick close to home this #4thofJuly, but if you have to travel, check out our activity level web page. It helps you better understand #COVID19 activity in specific counties and regions: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/4Sd5eKS6zu — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 3, 2020

As infections increase across Wisconsin, public health officials have urged people not to travel over the Fourth of July weekend. DHS also reported seven deaths and 36 additional hospitalizations on Friday.

The recovery rate remains at 79 percent, with the state now having had 24,043 positive cases.