Friday COVID-19 numbers include 1,018 positive tests

Wisconsin had more than 1,000 confirmed new COVID-19 cases for a third time this week on Friday.

More than than 17,000 tests processed in the prior 24 hours included 1,018 positive results. It was the highest number of test results reported in a single day.

The rate of positive results was 5.8 percent.

The previous high was just over 16,000 on June 3, when just 2.94 percent of test results were positive.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported no new fatalities Friday – the statewide death toll stands at 865.

Milwaukee County had the largest increase with 340 new cases and 10.75 percent of tests returned as positive.