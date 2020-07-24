Friday COVID-19 numbers include 1,018 positive tests

Wisconsin had more than 1,000 confirmed new COVID-19 cases for a third time this week on Friday.

More than than 17,000 tests processed in the prior 24 hours included 1,018 positive results. It was the highest number of test results reported in a single day.

The rate of positive results was 5.8 percent.

The good news is that there are no new deaths reported today, but positive cases remain above 1,000. #MaskUpWisconsin Do your part to stop the spread of #Covid19 Learn how at https://t.co/nSRjllmbkt #COVID19_WI pic.twitter.com/4NrjgHuTV3 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 24, 2020

The previous high was just over 16,000 on June 3, when just 2.94 percent of test results were positive.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported no new fatalities Friday – the statewide death toll stands at 865.

Milwaukee County had the largest increase with 340 new cases and 10.75 percent of tests returned as positive.