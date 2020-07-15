Golden Eagles Win $1 Million TBT Championship (AUDIO)

The Marquette Golden Eagles alumni team knocked off Sideline Cancer 78-73 in the $1 million TBT championship game Tuesday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Travis Diener hit the game-winning three-pointer to lead the Golden Eagles to their first TBT title. It comes after Marquette lost in the title game a year ago.

Darius Johnson-Odom was named to TBT’s All-Tournament Team and given TBT MVP for his efforts in the win, tallying 15 points and three assists. Jamil Wilson, who joins Johnson-Odom on the All-Tournament Team, finished with 16 points and five rebounds.

Tuesday’s championship game concluded the 24-team event that began July 4, making TBT the first nationally-televised basketball tournament to be completed in the United States since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUDIO: Travis Diener on his final 3-point shot :15

AUDIO: Travis Diener says it’s great to avenge last years title game loss :14