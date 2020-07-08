Governor Evers continues calls for wearing masks in public as COVID-19 cases rise dramatically

As county and local governments start to issue their own mask and health orders, Governor Tony Evers says it might take some time to do so statewide.

Evers says his Administration is exploring options to do so legally.

“Unfortunately the reality is that the Supreme Court ruling in the Republican lawsuit really hamstrung our ability to respond to this pandemic.”

Evers is calling on people, especially young people, to voluntarily take part in wearing masks, as the number of COVID-19 cases for people in their 20s continues to rise.

He reminds people that no one is invincible, and that young people catching the virus who don’t get very sick themselves, stand a greater risk of unknowingly spreading COVID-19 to a friend or loved one.

“Nobody is immune from this virus. We have seen patients of all ages lose the battle against this virus. And we have seen how one positive case can lead to a dozen positive cases in the blink of an eye.”

Evers says he’s disappointed that people are now choosing to harass and berate local health officials as they struggle to contain the coronavirus. He said that science shouldn’t be a political issue.

“The virus doesn’t give a crap about whether you’re a Democrat or Republican. People at the local level are just trying to do the best they can.”