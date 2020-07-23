Governor Evers opposes White House plan to send federal agents to Milwaukee

The White House has announced that Milwaukee is on the list of cities where President Trump will be sending federal agents to “make law enforcement stronger”.

Governor Tony Evers says he doesn’t want them here.

“Amping up the Federal presence will I believe create more turmoil and and less successful approaches to making sure the people have a chance to express their First Amendment rights while doing it safely.”

In his press briefing on Thursday, Governor Evers says there’s no need for federal agencies to be doing the policing in Wisconsin.

“I have full faith and trust not only in the people of Wisconsin, but also the folks that serve in our police forces whether it’s at the county or local level.”

There’s been no specific timetable given for what troops will be arriving when. Other cities on the President’s list include Detroit, Chicago and Cleveland.