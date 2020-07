A Green Bay company is getting a federal contract to help produce PPE and masks.

The Pentagon has awarded NPS Corporation $2,750,000 to create specialized fibers that go into making respirators and filter masks.

CEO Andrew Hetzel tells FOX 11 that the funding is part of the CARES Act. Those fibers will go to companies around the country as part of an effort to bring more of the production of PPE back to US soil.

Hetzel says the contract should create at least 30 new jobs.