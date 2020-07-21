Green Bay mayor announces plan for face mask requirement

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich has announced plans for a city-wide face mask requirement.

“I feel like this is a very reasonable step to take,” Genrich told reporters. “It’s one that other communities in Wisconsin are contemplating or taking and about half of all US states have a face covering requirement in place, the vast majority of the country’s population is living with the requirement. I’m hopeful that the council will see the wisdom of having the safeguard in place and will follow suit.”

The ordinance would require face coverings to be worn indoors throughout businesses in the city. Violations would be dealt with like trespassing violations. There will be medical exemptions.

“We all want Packer season to be back and to be conducted in person, but in order to do that, we need to really push down this curve. We want our economy back going strong, but in order to do that we really need to bring the fight to the coronavirus,” Genrich said. “

Ahead of the press conference, protesters crowded the corner of Walnut and Jefferson in front of City Hall. The anti-mask demonstrators weren’t too keen on even considering an ordinance.

“I don’t think it’s right because it’s taking away that person’s freedom to feel safe. Masks don’t make me feel safe, I have a medical condition,” said one protester.

“Certainly there’s going to be a variety of opinions, but I think we really need to look to those who are identified as true experts,” Genrich told WTAQ News.

Public comment will be allowed as the city council discusses the matter during their meeting at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

WTAQ