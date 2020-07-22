Green Bay votes to create city masking ordinance

To slow the spread of COVID 19, masks will soon be required in public spaces around Green Bay.

The city council voted 7-5 on Tuesday to create an ordinance mandating masks inside buildings the public has common access to. Those would include city buildings and many businesses.

The majority of the 7-5 vote believe the drastic step is one way to slow the spread of COVID 19. But people like Ryan Hatch don’t like it. “I want to say this is unenforceable. The police are unable to regulate this.”

Alder Barbara Dorf knows it’s an inconvenience….but a necessary one. “…to protect the elderly and people with immune system disorders.”

People are not required to wear masks at religious institutions or while they’re eating or drinking. The mask-mandate will go into effect on July 27th.

WTAQ