Home runs lead Gold past Blue in Brewers World Series opener

The Gold jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning on Tuesday night and held on for a 4-1 victory over the Blue in the opener of the Milwaukee Brewers “Blue & Gold World Series”.

Jedd Gyorko and Ben Gamel ripped two-run homers off of right-hander Jake Faria in the first inning.

Right-hander Brandon Woodruff tossed three scoreless innings before giving up a solo home run to Justin Smoak in the fourth to cut the lead to three and end the scoring for the night.

Woodruff was on a pitch count of 80 and was removed in the fifth after striking out Christian Yelich for the third time. He allowed four hits and a run over 4 1/3 innings, walking two and striking out six.

The Brewers will be back at it again tonight, under the lights, at Miller Park.