Homestead’s Keel resigns

After 30 seasons as the head coach at Homestead High School, Hall of Famer Dave Keel has resigned, ending a career that finished with a 292-70 record, a .807 winning percentage and six state championships. Keel ranks 10th all-time in Wisconsin for coaching victories.

The resignation came on Friday, just one day after the WIAA pushed back the start of practice from August 3 to September 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 66-year-old Keel told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the uncertainty of the upcoming season due to the pandemic was a factor in his decision to hang up his whistle.

Keel served as president of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association from 2007-09. He was elected to that organization’s Hall of Fame in 2012.