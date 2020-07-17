Horizon League delays start of fall sports season

The Horizon League Council decided on Thursday to delay the start of fall competition for all sports with the understanding that if competition occurs, it will not begin before October 1.

The league includes UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee as two of its member institutions.

The decision allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols, uphold the Council’s principle of safety and can be reasonably implemented. The delay in competition includes all exhibition, League and non-League contests in all sports (championship and non-championship).

Decisions related to training and practice will be left to members’ discretion. Rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons will be determined by each school. The Horizon League’s Council will continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19, and will evaluate fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes.