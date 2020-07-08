Johnson says U.S. shut down too much of economy in response to pandemic

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson thinks the country closed too much of its economy when the coronavirus outbreak started.

The Wisconsin Republican told the online news publication Axios the country “overreacted” at first.

“We closed too much of our economy down, and I don’t think we focused enough on what we needed to do: isolate the sick, quarantine them, protect the vulnerable.”

“At the same time, elected officials. I’m not overly critical . . . . they’ve had to make really tough decisions with imperfect information.”

Johnson said the federal government needs to come up with additional plans to help businesses that are suffering. He said those businesses shouldn’t be blamed for a downturn in performance. He calls the pandemic “an act of God.”