Kalynuk signs with NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks

Wisconsin junior defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk is forgoing his final year of collegiate eligibility after signing a two-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. The deal runs through 2021-22 with a $925,000 salary cap hit. The Blackhawks announced the signing on Thursday.

Kalynuk served as the Badgers team captain this past season and finished his college career with 19 goals, 59 assists and 78 points in 110 games played. He posted at least 25 points in each of his three seasons in Madison.

A first-team All-Big Ten defenseman in 2020, Kalynuk was a second-team All-Big Ten pick in 2019 after earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and getting to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in 2018.

He was the team’s Spike Carlson/Chris Chelios Most Valuable Player in 2019.

Originally drafted 196th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft, Kalynuk signs with Chicago as a free agent. He joins sophomore defenseman K’Andre Miller (New York Rangers) and freshman forward Alex Turcotte (Los Angeles) as early departures from school who signed professional contracts since the end of the 2019-20 season.

Seven Badgers have played for Chicago all-time including Rene Bourque, Adam Burish, Chris Chelios, Vic Posa, Jack Skille, Gary Suter and most recently Jake Dowell.