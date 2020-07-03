Kaul launches Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has launched a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force.

Members will lead an effort to fight the abduction, homicide and trafficking of Native American women and girls in the state, according to a press release from Kaul’s office.

Effectively addressing the problem of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Wisconsin will require law enforcement, tribal leaders, victim advocates, and others to work collaboratively to collect data and identify solutions. pic.twitter.com/YVBoC7eVcJ — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) July 2, 2020

The task force is to examine the factors which contribute to missing and murdered Indigenous women. It will work with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Native American communities on data collections and reporting methods.

“While there is so much that needs to be done to stop the violence perpetrated on Native women and girls, I applaud the Wisconsin Department of Justice for taking an important first step in establishing this task force,” said Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community and Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council.

Additional details on the task force will be forthcoming, according to the press release.