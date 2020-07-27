Kaul will keep close tabs on federal deployment to Milwaukee

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says he’ll closely monitor the Trump administration’s planned deployment of federal law enforcement agents to Milwaukee.

“We’re going to have to watch this closely, not because of federal prosecutors or federal agents who are already in Wisconsin, but because we’ve seen from this White House and this Attorney General a willingness to break the law and incite violence,” Kaul said Sunday on WISN-TV’s “UpFront” program.

Milwaukee is one of five cities that will see a surge in federal resources to address violent crime.

Governor Tony Evers said last week that a federal law enforcement presence would not be welcome in Wisconsin.

Kaul said his office was not given any sort of heads up about the deployment. It’s unclear how many federal agents would be deployed to Milwaukee, which has seen an alarming rise in homicides and gun violence this year.