A scholarship in the name of George Floyd, Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has led to massive national protests and worldwide demonstrations. is being offered at Madison College.

Madison College President Jack Daniels said the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship will be available to students who are 25 years old and older.

Madison College establishes scholarship in honor of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has led to massive national protests and worldwide demonstrations. https://t.co/983CnaiSVB pic.twitter.com/UjQ5UJUNIz — Madison College News (@MadCollNews) July 28, 2020

Daniels pointed out that African Americans over the age of 25 are more affected by joblessness.

Daniels said the college started the scholarship because Floyd’s death forced people to address issues of racism and racial equity.