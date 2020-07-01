Madison dials back on reopening as Milwaukee relaxes restrictions

Milwaukee moved forward with reopening plans on Wednesday, while Madison dialed back.

With COVID-19 cases increasing, Madison and Dane County restricting some businesses.

Restrictions on public gatherings, restaurants and – a big driver of new cases among twenty-somethings – bars. “People don’t make responsible decisions when crowding into a bar or partying on a Saturday night.” Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway said.

“In just two weekends, the level of community spread has jumped from 24 percent to 37 percent, and the average age of those with coronavirus in Dane County has dropped to 23 years old.”

Effective at 8:00am on July 2, 2020, Public Health Madison & Dane County is issuing order #7, which limits gatherings and prohibits indoor dining and service at bars. — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) July 1, 2020

Bars can have no indoor seating. “We can’t in every bar at every point in time. We take complaints, we follow up and then if we can’t get compliance, we will be writing citations,” said Janel Heinrich with Madison & Dane County Public Health.

Bars and restaurants can do takeout service and outdoor seating with physical distancing. Indoor restaurant dining is reduced to 25 percent of capacity.

The new order takes effect at 8:00 AM tomorrow/Thursday and also includes restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, to 10 and 25 people respectively.

Milwaukee moved to Phase Four of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Wednesday.

The move comes as Wisconsin saw its largest increases in the coronavirus since May just the day before.

Restaurants can open up to 50 percent capacity. Most other businesses can open up to 75 percent.

On Tuesday, about 70 Milwaukee business owners petitioned city leaders to make masks mandatory.