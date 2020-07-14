Marquette Alumni Team set to play for TBT title

The Marquette Golden Eagles alumni team meets Sideline Cancer in the 2020 TBT championship game on Tuesday night. One million dollars is on the line in the winner-take-all matchup and can be seen at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Marcus Keene, who led the nation in scoring in 2017 at Central Michigan has dominated for Sideline Cancer, averaging 20 points a game during the tournament. Sideline Cancer beat four-time TBT champion Overseas Elite 67-65 to advance to the title game.

The Golden Eagles squad fell to Carmen’s Crew, an Ohio State alumni team, in the TBT 2019 Championship. They advanced to the final by beating the Red Scare, a Dayton alumni team, 79-70 in Sunday’s semifinals.

Tuesday’s championship game will conclude the 24-team event that started on July 4. TBT administered more than 2,000 COVID-19 tests since the middle of June and received just 43 positive results, for a positivity rate of just 2 percent.