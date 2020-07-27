Midwest Conference, NACC suspend sports until Jan. 1, 2021

The Midwest Conference (MWC) and Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) announced Monday that it has suspended intercollegiate athletics competition until January 1, 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Four Wisconsin based colleges are affiliated with the Midwest Conference, including Beloit College, Lawrence University, Ripon College and St. Norbert College.

St. Norbert College will be joining the NACC in 2021 and are joined by seven other Wisconsin based colleges; Concordia of Wisconsin, Edgewood, Lakeland, Marian, MSOE, Wisconsin Lutheran and Alverno College.

The two conferences also lost the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.