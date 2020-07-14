Milwaukee Common Council approves mask ordinance

The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday requiring people to wear masks in public spaces while the city’s COVID-19 health order is in place.

Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic was the measure’s principal sponsor. “I want to be the one, that has no regrets, and says that I did everything I possibly could, so that not one more person dies,” Dimitrijevic said Monday. “Milwaukeeans and Wisconsinites are dying. I’m not going to stand by and let that happen.”

The legislation requires residents, including children as young as three, to wear a mask whenever they’re in a public building, as well as outside in a public space within six feet of anyone not part of their household or family. If Mayor Tom Barrett were to sign it today/Tuesday, the ordinance would go into effect on Thursday. The council also unanimously adopted a separate proposal to provide free masks to city residents.