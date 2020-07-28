Milwaukee DNC organizers detail COVID-19 precautions

Anyone still planning to attend the drastically downsized Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee will have some pandemic-related rules to follow.

Convention organizers unveiled their safety measures Monday.

Guests will need a coronavirus test, then to isolate for three days, before they come to Milwaukee. They’ll then get tested for the coronavirus each day they’re in the city.

The Milwaukee convention starts in three weeks. It will be a much smaller affair than originally planned, taking place at the Wisconsin Center instead of Fiserv Forum.

At last word, former Vice President Joe Biden still intends to accept the party’s presidential nomination in person.