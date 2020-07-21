Milwaukee police chief Morales keeps his job for now

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales keeps his job – for now.

The city’s Fire and Police Commission gave Morales 11 directives Monday and if those aren’t met he could still be fired, suspended, or demoted.

All of the directives received unanimous approval by the commission.

They include full audits and reports about high-profile incidents like those involving Sterling Brown and Vaun Mayes. He will have to submit a report about the use of force by his officers during the recent protests in Milwaukee.

Chief Morales will have to give an update on the progress he has made by August 6th.