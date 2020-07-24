MLB’s playoff field to grow in 2020

With the Milwaukee Brewers set to open their shortened 60-game season Friday night against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Major League Baseball and the players’ union have agreed to expand the playoffs from 10 to 16 teams.

Sixteen of the 30 major league teams will play a best two-of-three opening round. The field will include the first and second place teams in each division, followed by the next two clubs based on winning percentage in each league. The opening round winners move to the best-of-five Division Series. The final four teams square off in a best-of-seven League Championship Series with the winners meeting in the best-of-seven World Series.

The higher seed in the first round would host all games in that series.

Major League Baseball, as a part of the deal, has agreed to a $50 million postseason pool if the entire postseason is played.