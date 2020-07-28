Monday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s recent surge in new COVID-19 cases may be easing. After several recent days with new confirmed cases over 900, Monday’s numbers from the state Department of Health Services included 590 new confirmed positive cases out of 6,946 tests processed – a rate of 8.5 percent.

New #COVID19_WI numbers, and a new webpage that outlines what you can expect when you get a call from a contact tracer. If your phone rings, please, answer the call. Help #SlowTheSpread: https://t.co/G7H6niO3I7 pic.twitter.com/p0jxTxn46O — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 27, 2020

The seven-day average has slowed in recent days, though it still is trending upward, and now sits at 914 new cases per day, from 868 a week ago.

DHS also reported one additional death due to COVID-19, for a total of 893 lives lost in Wisconsin.

There are currently 250 patients hospitalized, including 85 in intensive care.