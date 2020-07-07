Monday COVID-19 numbers: no new deaths, 9.2 percent positive tests

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin results dropped on Monday.

The state Department of Health Services reported that 484 of 5,286 tests were positive. That’s 9.2 percent, down from 10.4 percent on Sunday and 10.8 percent on Saturday, but still higher than the average number of positive tests over the past three weeks.

Another day with no reported #COVID19_WI deaths. And a new page to help you understand the data. Check out Data 101: https://t.co/rYEr4mePr9 pic.twitter.com/gYx1jedRfI — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 6, 2020

DHS also reported 6,018 active cases on Monday, the first time since June 9th that there have been that many here. There are 254 patients currently hospitalized.

For a third straight day, no new deaths were reported, and the total in Wisconsin remains at 796.