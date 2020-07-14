Monday COVID-19 numbers: positive rate drops, no new deaths

The percentage of new positive COVID-19 tests dropped Monday, and there were no new deaths reported for a second straight day.

As you check #COVID19_WI data, check out our activity level web page. Regions & counties are classified as high, medium, or low level for disease spread. While we don’t encourage travel, this will give you the information you need to make smart decisions: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/B9DHjAtmTi — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 13, 2020

There were 464 positive tests out of 6,127 processed in the previous 24 hours. That 7.5 percent is down from just over 10 percent on Sunday. But the seven day average rate of positive results is 6.7 percent, and the seven-day average number is now 697 cases per day, up from 572 a week ago.

Public health agencies continue to urge mask wearing while out in public, along with social distancing and regular hand washing.

The Department of Health Services listed no new deaths for a second day, and 26 new hospitalizations.