Morrison blast leads Gold past Blue at Miller Park

The Gold team is off to a 3-0 start in the Milwaukee Brewers Blue & Gold World Series at Miller Park.

The Gold earned a 4-1 victory on Thursday night, thanks to the first inning three-run home run off the bat of Logan Morrison.

Morrison is a non-roster invitee to camp and is making a strong bid to make the Brewers 30-man roster that will open the season next Friday in Chicago against the Cubs. Currently, the Brewers 40-man roster is full and they would have to cut a player to make room. But Morrison had a good spring and has picked up in this summer camp, where he left off. Not to mention, he would give the Brewers another left-handed power bat.

Morrison’s blast came off of Wily Peralta, who eventually settled down, allowing no more runs in 3 2/3 innings of work. Peralta allowed four hits in all with no walks while striking out one.

Right-hander Josh Lindblom allowed a run on four hits over five innings to earn the win for the Gold team. Devin Williams and Justin Grimm also turned in solid relief efforts in the game.

The Brewers will go under the lights again on Friday night as the Gold team looks for the series sweep.

The Brewers will play an exhibition game in Chicago against the White Sox next Wednesday, then workout inside Wrigley Field on Thursday before opening the season against the Cubs on Friday.

Brandon Woodruff is expected to open the season on the mound for the Brewers, while the Cubs officially named Kyle Hendricks as their opening day starter against the Brewers.

Brewers not concerned with Hiura’s throwing arm

The Brewers scratched second baseman Keston Hiura from the lineup on Wednesday because of right arm fatigue. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said Hiura’s volume of work ramped up quickly and it led to a sore arm. Stearns said they’re not concerned right now and will give Hiura a couple of days off before jumping back into the mix.

Urias remains in COVID protocol

Luis Urias tested positive for COVID-19 even before the players underwent intake testing at the start of summer camp. He remains inactive because he hasn’t passed consecutive tests at least 24 hours apart.

Urias broke his hamate bone in his left hand playing winter ball and missed most of spring training in Arizona. When he was ready to start playing, the coronavirus shut spring camps down. Now he’s in the protocol, hoping to test out soon.

AUDIO: David Stearns on Keston Hiura’s arm soreness :11

AUDIO: David Stearns on Luis Urias still being in the COVID protocol :18

AUDIO: David Stearns said it’s been a tough time for Urias :13