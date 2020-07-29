Murphy retires at Seymour after 33 seasons

After 33 seasons as head men’s basketball coach at Seymour High School, Jon Murphy has announced his retirement.

Murphy’s teams at Seymour went 615-193, played in 12 WIAA State Tournaments and won three state championships (1997, 2001 & 2006).

Murphy is one of six prep coaches in Wisconsin state history with 600 or more coaching victories. He ranks fourth on the all-time list, behind only Jerry Petitgoue (963), Bob Letsch (661) and Tom Desotell (646). Following Murphy’s 615 victories are Frank Schade with 610 and Tim Anderson with 607.