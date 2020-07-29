Wisconsin Radio Network

Murphy retires at Seymour after 33 seasons

Jon Murphy – Photo Courtesy of WLUK TV – Green Bay

After 33 seasons as head men’s basketball coach at Seymour High School, Jon Murphy has announced his retirement.

Murphy’s teams at Seymour went 615-193, played in 12 WIAA State Tournaments and won three state championships (1997, 2001 & 2006).

Murphy is one of six prep coaches in Wisconsin state history with 600 or more coaching victories.  He ranks fourth on the all-time list, behind only Jerry Petitgoue (963), Bob Letsch (661) and Tom Desotell (646).  Following Murphy’s 615 victories are Frank Schade with 610 and Tim Anderson with 607.

 