Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

There were nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 10,138 new test results, of which 598 – 5.6 percent – were positive. That compares with 495 new cases and a positive test rate of 3.9 percent on Tuesday.

Updated #COVID19_WI numbers, with Langlade County reporting a death for the first time. Please, protect yourself and your community. Physical distance, wear a mask when appropriate, and wash hands often to help #SlowTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna4b1Jp pic.twitter.com/StVcNfNfA8 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 8, 2020

And those 598 cases also increased the seven-day rolling average to 565, the second highest average since the pandemic began.

Two more deaths bring the total number of people who’ve died to 807. The 14 deaths reported over the last week is one of the lowest weekly totals since the outbreak took off.