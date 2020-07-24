Packers are finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft (AUDIO)

Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said Thursday the team is one of three NFL franchises in the running to host the 2024 NFL Draft.

Murphy met virtually with reporters following the teams annual shareholders meeting on Thursday.

“I feel confident,” said Murphy. “I think we’ll be able to make a really strong case.”

“The new Resch Expo will be really helpful to us in that effort, as well as Titletown. By 2024, Titletown is going to look a lot different than it doesn now and be even more attractive as a destination.”

Reach Expo, which is a new exhibit center to the East of Lambeau Field. It is set to be completed early next year (2021).

Murphy also told reporters that the Packers will apply to host a Big 10 championship game between 2023 and 2030, and the Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin match-up that was set to be played this coming season but canceled by the coronavirus, is likely to be rescheduled for the 2022 season.

Murphy said they might allow up to 12,000 fans a game watch Packers games this season in person, but the Packers President also said that number could be less and it’s possible games would be played without any fans in attendance at Lambeau Field.

The NFL and the NFLPA have decided to start the season with closed training camps and no preseason games. Murphy said it is important to get the games on television, which in turn will provide the funding to pay player salaries.

The Packers reported record revenue of $506.9 million, expenses if $436.6 million and profit from operations of $70.3 million for the 2019-20 fiscal year. Net income was $34.9 million.

AUDIO: Mark Murphy on potentially hosting the NFL Draft :14

AUDIO: Murphy on making Green Bay an attractive fit for the draft :20

AUDIO: Murphy with more on Green Bay’s offer for the draft :22