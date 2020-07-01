Packers preseason schedule cut in half

NFL Training Camp start dates haven’t changed, but the number of preseason games on the schedule has.

The NFL will trim two preseason games off of its schedule, as first reported by ProFootballTalk.com. A ESPN report said the first and fourth games of the preseason schedule will be eliminated, allowing teams more practice time for their players after missing offseason OTA’s and minicamps.

The Green Bay Packers were scheduled to open the exhibition season at home on August 15th against the Arizona Cardinals and were set to wrap up the preseason on September 3 at Kansas City against the Chiefs. Those games are now off the schedule.

The Packers two remaining games will be a home game, August 22 against the Cleveland Browns, followed by a trip to New York to face the Giants one week later on August 29.

Teams are schedule to report to training camp July 28 and won’t play their first preseason games until sometime between Aug. 20-24.

Packers won’t use St. Norbert College this summer

For the first time since 1958, Green Bay Packers players will not be staying at St. Norbert College during training camp, in accordance with NFL safety guidelines.