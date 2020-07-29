Packers WR Funchess opts out of 2020 season

The Green Bay Packers decided not to dive into the wide receiver position during the NFL Draft. Instead they signed veteran free agent Devin Funchess to provide some depth to the position.

But that option is now on the backburner after Funchess used the COVID-19 opt-out option available to NFL players under the collective bargaining agreement.

On his Instagram account, Funchess wrote “Family is first.”

“My closest family members have experienced the life-threatening impact of COVID-19 first hand and for their and my own safety, I’ve decided to opt out of the upcoming NFL season. This was not a decision I took lightly but it’s what is best for my family and myself at this time.

The COVID-19 opt-out means Funchess’ one-year, $2.5 million contract will carry over to 2021. He gets to keep his $1 million signing bonus from the contract he signed back in early April.

The Packers did add one other receiver in the offseason, former CFL veteran Reggie Begelton. He caught 101 passes last season for Calgary.

Roberts to reserve/COVID-19 list

The Packers put outside linebacker Greg Roberts on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Roberts either tested positive for the coronavirus or was in contact with someone who had it. He’ll be able to return once he has passed the league’s health safety protocol.