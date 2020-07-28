Pritzl to play professionally in Serbia

Former Wisconsin Badger guard Brevin Pritzl is taking his game to Serbia after agreeing to a deal to play for KK Tamis of the Basketball League Serbia.

Pritzl averaged 8.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 31 games for the Badgers last season. Pritzl’s 37% mark from three-point distance was third on the team, behind Micah Potter and D’Mitrik Trice. Wisconsin finished with a 21-10 overall mark, 14-6 in the Big Ten.

The former De Pere High School standout helped the Badgers win their final eight games last season.