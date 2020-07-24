Wisconsin Radio Network

PSC extends utility disconnection moratorium until September 1st

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission has extended a statewide utility disconnection moratorium until September 1st.

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases was the driving factor behind the commission’s decision. It means Wisconsin utilities won’t be able to disconnect service when customers aren’t able to pay their bills.

In addition, the PSC noted that Wisconsin residents struggling with finances during the pandemic may be eligible for assistance from the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.