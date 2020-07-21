Registration deadline approaching for fall primary election

Time is running out to register either online or by mail to vote in the upcoming August primary elections.

Wisconsin elections commission spokesman Reid Magney says this is the process you need to go through to request a mail-in ballot.

“You have to be registered in order to request an absentee ballot but once you are registered it is very easy to request an absentee ballot. Takes you about 2 minutes.”

This election will decide local and state races that will be on the ballot for the November presidential elections.

Magney says now’s the time to get that request in. “With anything having to do with elections, this year especially, the sooner you act the better.”

You can find out more about the election and where to get a absentee ballot online at http://myvote.wi.gov.