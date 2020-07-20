Wisconsin Radio Network

Reports says Milwaukee police chief Morales may be fired tonight

Multiple reports from Milwaukee indicate Police Chief Alfonso Morales may be fired today.

The city’s Fire and Police Commission is holding a special meeting to “vote and issue directives” for the chief. Morales and the Commission have been at odds for months. Some commissioners say it’s time to make a change.

A police union spokesman says there is a chance some high-ranking officers in the department could decide to retire if Morales is out.

For his part, the chief says he will do his job until he is told not to. 