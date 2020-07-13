Rodgers places 16th in celebrity tournament

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers moved up five spots from last summer, finishing 16th in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament over the weekend at Edgewood-Tahoe in Nevada.

The field used the modified Stableford scoring system. Rodgers tallied 35 points.

Former tennis pro Mardy Fish won the event, finishing with 76 points. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams finished second with 67 points.

The tournament, which was played without fans, has been held every year since 2005. Rodgers best effort was an eighth place finish back in 2017.