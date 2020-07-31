Some sheriff’s departments won’t enforce mask mandate

Citing a variety of reasons, a handful of Wisconsin sheriffs departments will not enforce a statewide mask mandate ordered by Governor Tony Evers.

Sheriff’s offices in Grant, Dodge, Lafayette, Washburn and Shawano counties state that they can’t or won’t enforce the mandate.

In a post to his department’s Facebook page, Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart said “the Constitution can’t be suspended, whether people get sick or not.”

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office asked that any complaints regarding masks be directed to the state Department of Health Services or Evers’ office, while Dodge County deputies asked residents to not report mask incidents due to limited staffing.

Evers’ mask order takes effect Saturday, for persons age five or older.