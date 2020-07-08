State is providing PPE to businesses and schools

The state of Wisconsin is shipping millions of cloth face masks and other types of personal protective equipment to schools, food processors and businesses.

Wisconsin Emergency Management is providing 4,200 infrared thermometers to public, charter and private schools.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is sending another 60,000 face masks to local food processors and other businesses.

When the Evers administration asked last month if Wisconsin schools were interested in the equipment, more than a thousand said yes, according to a press release from the governor’s office.