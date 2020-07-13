Stevens Point gets new sculpture piece for Cultural Park

The Cultural Commons in Stevens Point has a new addition as of last week.

Mayor Mike Wiza says a 160 pound stone carving from Esteli, Nicaragua was installed in the park, meaning two of the city’s three global partner and sister cities are now represented.

“I’m calling it a self-portrait,” said Wiza. “It’s his [artist Alberto Gutierrez’s] family portrait, his mother and siblings are on one side, and then he is on the other. It’s very, very beautiful.”

The carving was hauled down the mountain by several hikers from both Stevens Point and Esteli. Wiza says there were also several pieces of paperwork to get the rock through customs before it finally got to Wisconsin.

Cultural Commons is located within Pfiffner Pioneer Park near the Wisconsin River in downtown Stevens Point. More information about the park can be found at http://www.spculturalcommons.com/.

WSAU