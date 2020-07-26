Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers

Sunday was another day of more than 900 new positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.

Thanks for all you do to protect yourself & others from #COVID19_WI. The best ways to #SlowTheSpread include physical distancing, handwashing & not touching your face. And, don’t forget to #MaskUpWisconsin. More tips to protect yourself and your community: https://t.co/azIna4b1Jp pic.twitter.com/57hq4yRGIR — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 26, 2020

The Department of Health Services reported 9,978 new test results, of which 957–or 9.6 percent–were returned as positive. The seven-day average is up to 930 new cases per day, from 829 a week ago.

DHS also listed 1 new death, for a total of 892 lives lost to COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Hospitals are currently treating 165 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 64 people are in intensive care units.