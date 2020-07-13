Wisconsin Radio Network

Sunday’s COVID-19 positive test rate exceeds 10 percent

Wisconsin’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests exceeded ten percent on Sunday.

Following Saturday’s record-breaking numbers for overall tests and positive results, the number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 769 Sunday. But 10.1 percent of tests come back positive, 2.4 percentage points higher than Saturday, according to numbers from the state Department of Health Services.

DHS also dialed back the death count by one inaccurately reported death on Sunday, and with no additional deaths reported, that number stands at 820.

Positive cases are now most common in the under 40 age group, with a quarter of new cases in the 20-29 age group.