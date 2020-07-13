Sunday’s COVID-19 positive test rate exceeds 10 percent

Wisconsin’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests exceeded ten percent on Sunday.

Following Saturday’s record-breaking numbers for overall tests and positive results, the number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 769 Sunday. But 10.1 percent of tests come back positive, 2.4 percentage points higher than Saturday, according to numbers from the state Department of Health Services.

You’ll see a negative change in deaths in today’s #COVID19_WI numbers. This death was reported to us in error and the correction has decreased the death count by one. Learn more about #data collection and interpretation: https://t.co/rYEr4mePr9 pic.twitter.com/gteXESz0Rp — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 12, 2020

DHS also dialed back the death count by one inaccurately reported death on Sunday, and with no additional deaths reported, that number stands at 820.

Positive cases are now most common in the under 40 age group, with a quarter of new cases in the 20-29 age group.