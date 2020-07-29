Suspect in attack on state senator on leave from school counselor job

A woman who turned herself in to Madison police this week in connection with the June assault on state Senator Tim Carpenter is on leave from her job as a social worker with the Mount Horeb Area School District.

A representative with the school district said 26-year-old Samantha R. Hamer was placed on administrative leave following her arrest.

In separate hearings on Wednesday, Hamer and 33-year-old Kerida O’Reilly were charged today in Dane County Circuit Court with one felony count each of substantial battery intending bodily harm, party to a crime.

Carpenter was assaulted after he videotaped a June 24th protest of racial inequity near the State Capitol, a night which also saw the toppling of two statues on the state Capitol grounds, and the tossing of an incendiary device into the Dane County Law Enforcement Center.

Carpenter was later hospitalized and treated for a broken nose and concussion. Hamer was previously cited and fined in June 2018 after refusing to stop blocking travel and commerce on State Street during a protest.

WIBA